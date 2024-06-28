Sensational Man City attempt to hijack Michael Olise deal seriously late on revealed

A last-gasp attempt from Manchester City to stop Michael Olise moving to Bayern Munich and land him for themselves has been revealed.

Olise found himself being tracked by some of Europe’s biggest sides after his fantastic displays last season. Despite the fact he was only able to play 19 Premier League games after coming back from injury, the winger scored 10 goals and assisted another six.

He was sixth in terms of goals per game in the English top flight.

That led to interest from the terms of Chelsea, Manchester United and Newcastle.

It was the former who put themselves in the best position to sign Olise, verbally agreeing upon personal terms.

But when it came to agreeing a deal with Crystal Palace, they dropped out of the race, despite being in a great position to snare a player who rejected them a year prior.

Seemingly on the same day, Olise agreed to sign with Bayern Munich.

Following that agreement, Manchester City tried to ambush the German giants.

DON’T MISS: The 10 biggest spending football managers since Pep Guardiola joined Man City in 2016

Man City attempted to hijack Olise deal

That’s according to Football Insider, who state City made a late move to hijack Bayern’s deal.

It’s said he has undertaken his medical, but the Citizens previously attempted to stop the move in its tracks.

Olise’s transfer is worth just over £50million.

And City were unable to force the transfer to be stopped, despite their late efforts.

City want new winger

The attempts to snatch the Palace man come as City are on the lookout for a new star on the wings.

Indeed, Pep Guardiola is said to want a ‘world-class’ wide forward to be an immediate starter.

After 12 goals and 17 assists in the past two Premier League campaigns, Olise would possibly have been that.

But he’ll also be a starter at Bayern, and he clearly views that as his best option at the moment. City will therefore have to find another winger to sign this summer.

READ MORE: Eight Man City transfer targets at Euro 2024, including supreme talent Guardiola loves