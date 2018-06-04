Sensational report claims Mane has agreed move to LaLiga giants

Liverpool’s summer plans could be thrown into chaos after reports in France claimed Sadio Mane is to quit the club having agreed a shock move to Real Madrid.

Those are the claims coming from France Football, who report a deal for the Senegalese forward was struck late last month and prior to the departure of Zinedine Zidane as manager.

They claim Mane was lined up to become Real’s first marquee signing of the summer, with the former Senegal star have given a verbal agreement to make the move.

It’s suggested a fee between the two clubs, however, is yet to be agreed, with Liverpool likely to value the winger in the £75million bracket.

However, the report adds that Zidane’s exit last week as first-team coach could yet prevent the proposed deal going through.

France Football claim Zidane had a large input in the decision to move for Mane after watching him closely over the course of the 2017/18 season, and suggest now any move will be placed on hold until the Frenchman’s successor is appointed.

Mane joined Liverpool in a £34million deal from Southampton in the summer of 2016 and has netted 33 goals in 73 appearances for the Reds in all competitions.

Jurgen Klopp is in the market for another additional to his forward line with the likes of Ousmane Dembele, Timo Werner and Leon Bailey all linked with a move to Anfield in recent days.

