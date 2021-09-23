Ex-Tottenham star ‘discussed’ at Everton to kick off ambitious Benitez plan

Everton chiefs have discussed a potential transfer for former Tottenham right-back and now free agent Serge Aurier, according to a report.

The Toffees enjoyed a strong summer transfer window and have already seen some of its benefits. Despite not winning in two matches, attacking signings Demarai Gray and Andros Townsend have impressed.

However, manager Rafael Benitez faced struggles to expand his squad further because of James Rodriguez.

The 30-year-old was the highest-paid player at Everton and therefore took up a considerable chunk on the wage bill.

The Toffees have now moved him on to Qatar-based Al-Rayyan, but wanted his exit during the transfer window.

Nevertheless, the focus can now turn to the January transfer window, Benitez’s second as Everton manager.

The Liverpool Echo claims that Everton have discussed Aurier as a solution to a problem position at right-back.

Still, the newspaper adds that the club are not ‘actively pursuing’ the Ivory Coast international.

Everton Transfer Review We have a look into Everton's dealings over the transfer window.

Aurier mutually terminated his Spurs contract in August following struggles at the north London club. Furthermore, boss Nuno Espirito Santo brought in Emerson Royal as an option at right-back.

But he is still looking for a club and recently had transfer links with Arsenal.

As for Everton, though, Benitez reportedly has a plan in place for the make-up of his squad in the coming months.

Benitez has Everton transfer plan

The manager freed up more room on Everton’s wage bill by shifting Moise Kean and Bernard this summer.

Theo Walcott, Yannick Bolasie and Mohamed Besic also left.

Next summer, the likes of Cenk Tosun and Fabian Delph will see their deals expire. That will provide more room for Benitez to add to his squad.

For now, though, he is looking at a full-back and a midfielder.

Right-back is a particular concern, with Seamus Coleman 32 and younger options Mason Holgate and Jonjoe Kenny so far struggling to truly convince.

Everton have made a mixed start to the season. Following four wins from five games in all competitions, they have now gone two without victory.