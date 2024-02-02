Senior defender leaves Nott’m Forest as Galatasaray reveal tiny transfer fee and welcome Fulham striker too

Nottingham Forest full-back Serge Aurier has completed his departure from the club to sign for Galatasaray, who have also signed a forward from Fulham.

Aurier was recently identified by Galatasaray as an ideal target to replace Sacha Boey, who was sold to Bayern Munich during the January transfer window.

Although the transfer window remains open in Turkey, there were still some doubts as to whether or not Aurier would complete his move to Galatasaray.

However, it has officially gone through on Friday evening, bringing an end to his second stint in the Premier League.

The former Tottenham Hotspur defender went on to play 41 times for Nottingham Forest after joining them in September 2022.

A statement on Galatasaray’s website has given some clarity into the costs associated with the deal.

It has been revealed that the Super Lig side have paid Forest €100,000 (£85,453) to take Aurier away.

Furthermore, Galatasaray have confirmed Aurier will earn €600,000 from them between now and the end of the season, in addition to his €150,000 signing-on fee.

Forest still have Neco Williams, Gonzalo Montiel and Ola Aina as the main options they can use at right-back, even though Aurier had played 13 times for them this season.

Fulham also send player to Galatasaray

Aurier is one of two former Tottenham players joining Galatasaray from a Premier League club on Friday.

The other is Carlos Vinicius, who has completed a loan move from Fulham for €600,000 (£512,745).

Like Aurier, Vinicius will also earn that figure as a salary until his spell in Istanbul ends in the summer.

Vinicius fell down the pecking order at Craven Cottage after Fulham brought in Armando Broja on loan from Chelsea during deadline day in England.

During his time with Fulham, Vinicius has scored eight goals from 48 appearances.

The Galatasaray side he and Aurier are joining are currently top of the Turkish Super Lig as they aim to retain their title.

They also have Europa League knockout play-off round involvement to prepare for this month. Sparta Prague stand between them and a place in the round of 16.

