Tottenham star who looked certain for summer exit tipped for new deal

Tottenham are reportedly ready to reward an in-form defender, who looked certain to leave over the summer, a new contract.

According to a report by Football Insider, Serge Aurier is in line for a fresh contract after an outstanding start to the new season.

The Ivory Coast international has stepped up his game since the arrival of Matt Doherty from Wolves.

So much so that Aurier currently appears to be Jose Mourinho’s first-choice right-back ahead of the Irishman.

Doherty was expected to oust Aurier from his defensive role – with the 27-year-old tipped to join AC Milan and Spartak Moscow.

However, the latter has cut out the mistakes and earned the trust of Mourinho for the bigger games this season.

He was particluarly outstanding in Spurs’ rout of Manchester United and the recent derby win over Arsenal.

And with those performances in the bag, Football Insider claims that Daniel Levy wants the defender to commit his future to the club.

Aurier currently has just over 18 months ro run on his existing contract. To that end, the report adds that Levy does not want a smiliar situation to the one that saw Christian Eriksen leave for a bargain price last January.

As for Aurier, he is expected to start again when table-topping Spurs face Liverpool on Wednesday night.

Spurs target dismisses Juve exit talk

Tottenham target Paulo Dybala has dismissed claims he is unhappy at Juventus and could leave the club in January.

Dybala will be out of contract at Juventus in 2022, and there are no plans to discuss a renewal. As such, it’s been reported both Juve and Dybala are open to the idea of parting ways in January.

With exit talk heightening, reports earlier this month claimed Dybala’s agent had contacted six Premier League sides to gauge interest.

It’s since been claimed one of them – Tottenham – have shown their hand. And it’s reported Jose Mourinho is driving efforts to bring Dybala to Tottenham.

However, Dybala is adamant he’s happy at Juventus. In a lengthy interview, he’s also dismissed talk he has a difficult relationship with Juve boss Andrea Pirlo.

Speaking live on Sky Italia, as quoted by Juve Canal, the Argentinian said: “I have a wonderful relationship with the coach. He is one who speaks little so it is very nice to have a nice personal dialogue.” Read more…