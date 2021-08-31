Tottenham star thanks fans after mutually agreeing to terminate contract

An out of favour Tottenham star has mutually agreed with the club to terminate his contract, which has only less than a year left on it.

Spurs have been looking to offload right-back Serge Aurier for much of the summer transfer window, with the likes of Lille, Real Betis and Genoa all credited with an interest in the 28-year-old Ivory Coast star but nothing materialised.

With no transfer on the cards, Aurier has now ended his four-year stay in north London.

The defender said: “I have really enjoyed my time at Spurs and would like to thank the Club and the fans. But I feel now is the right time for me to move onto a new challenge.”

With Aurier on his way out, Tottenham snapped up his replacement in the squad on deadline day.

A deal to sign Emerson Royal was completed early on Tuesday evening for the Brazilian.

That gives Nuno Espirito Santo three right-back options to call on the season, including Japhet Tanganga and Matt Doherty.

However, South American football expert Tim Vickery claims that Nuno may have his work cut out with new boy Emerson.

Kane’s conscience clear over exit wish

Meanwhile, Tottenham striker Harry Kane insists he has a clear conscience after a summer move to Manchester City failed to materialise.

Kane looked set to head to the Etihad Stadium for a record fee earlier in the transfer window, having returned late to pre-season training as reports of a move rumbled on.

With speculation over his future rife, the England captain then posted on Twitter last week committing himself to Spurs for the foreseeable future.

Tottenham fans chanted “are you watching Harry Kane” as they beat City on the opening weekend of the Premier League season without their talisman in the team.

It remains to be seen how quickly he will be completely welcomed back into the fold in north London. However, he has no worries about the events of the summer having an impact.

“No, I don’t think so,” he replied when asked if he was concerned his reputation could be tarnished.

“Anyone involved in the football industry knows the ins and outs and I was calm with the situation. It was between me and the club. When you know the truth and you know what it going on, your conscience is clear.

“I have had ups and downs. I know a lot of people who know I am a professional athlete and dedicate my life to this game. My focus moving forward is to win silverware at Tottenham and this year is no different.”

