Arteta gives green light for shock Arsenal talks with Tottenham reject

Serge Aurier is reportedly eager to continue his career in the Premier League, with Arsenal interested in a deal.

The right-back’s contract was terminated by Tottenham on transfer deadline day in a move which was described as “mutual”.

Spurs had been looking to offload Aurier for much of the summer transfer window. And there was plenty of interest in the 28-year-old with Lille, Real Betis and Genoa all keen. However, no deal materialised and Spurs moved to end his four-year stay in London, despite having 12 months remaining on his deal.

A statement from Spurs read: “The Club can confirm the departure of Serge Aurier following the mutual termination of his contract.”

The defender added: “I have really enjoyed my time at Spurs and would like to thank the Club and the fans. But I feel now is the right time for me to move onto a new challenge.”

Sky Sports report that Aurier remains keen on another club in England. The free agent has been approached by clubs in France, Russia and Turkey, but Arsenal are also interested.

Calcio In Pillole reporter Ekrem Konur has claimed that Arsenal have been offered Aurier. What is more, Mikel Arteta has given the green light for the Gunners to initiate talks with the player.

Arteta has claimed he is “very happy” with his side’s transfer business after strengthening his rearguard.

Ben White, Nuno Tavares and Takehiro Tomiyasu, who only arrived on deadline day from Bologna.

Hungary vs England preview

Tomiyasu hint

Tomiyasu is a centre-back who can play in a back three or four. He can also operate as a right-back. It appears that Arteta is still looking to strengthen his hand and could be looking at Aurier to play as a wing-back as he ponders a switch to a three-man defence.

The chance to acquire an experienced defender for free may well be an option Arteta is looking at.

Arsenal Transfer Review We have a look at Mikel Arteta's activity in this Summer's transfer window.

Japan international Tomiyasu signed from the Serie A club for £17.2m and Arteta has hinted he could be used in a back three.

“Again, we followed him for a while,” said Arteta at London Colney. “We needed a full-back who could be very versatile, can play as a centre back, can play in a back three, Tomi has this capacity.

“He is 22 years old but he has some really good experience in Serie A and at international level and with the qualities we are looking for.”

READ MORE: Arteta probed about Arsenal transfers after friendly win over Brentford