Sergio Aguero ‘dreamt’ of Liverpool move before Man City switch

Sergio Aguero always harboured ambitions of playing in the Premier League – but a move to Manchester City was never the striker’s first choice.

Ahead of his move to Atletico Madrid in 2006, the striker spoke of his love for the Reds and how he wildly celebrated their Champions League win against AC Milan in 2005.

Aguero told Munich TZ newspaper whilst he was still at Independiente: “If I had to choose a league then it would be the Premier League.

“I have been a Liverpool fan for as long as I can remember and it would be a dream to play there.

“I watched the Champions League final and celebrated every goal as if it was for Independiente.”

In recent weeks the 28-year-oldhas found himself out of the starting 11, with in-form new boy Gabriel Jesus preferred by Pep Guardiola.

Speculation around his future is now rife, and Guardiola has admitted that the striker’s long-term future isn’t clear.

“I don’t know what is going to happen. Sergio knows the intention of his manager and the club.

“I don’t want to sell him, I want him to stay here for a long time until he decides.”

Augero’s first-team opportunities may be more frequent now after injury to Gabriel Jesus in Manchester City’s 2-0 win against Bournemouth last night.

Jesus suffered a foot injury during the game, and Aguero came on to help his side to victory, forcing an own goal from Tyrone Mings in second half.

“I’m happy for him,” said Guardiola. “For how he played, how he tried, and I thought he scored. But happy for our result.

“He’s an important player. He didn’t play the last few games because the three guys (Jesus, Sterling and Leroy Sane) were amazing. That’s why they’d played. Now it’s the cup, then the Champions League, and the Premier League is still there. That’s why we need a contribution from Sergio; he’s so important for us.”