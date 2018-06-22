Sergio Aguero hits out at Argentina coach after shock defeat to Croatia

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has hit out at Argentina head coach Jorge Sampaoli after a 3-0 defeat to Croatia put their hopes of reaching the last-16 of the World Cup in jeopardy.

Luka Modric and co. were in sublime form as they put two-time winners Argentina within 90 minutes of World Cup elimination.

If Iceland beat Nigeria today, Argentina will be knocked out of the World Cup having only claimed one point so far.

In the aftermath of the shock result, Argentina striker Aguero launched a scathing attack on coach Sampaoli, before storming out of his interview.

He said: “Now we need a miracle to qualify for the last-16 stage. Sampaoli says that players did not adapt to the project? He can say anything he wants.”

The former Sevilla coach brought Man City‘s Aguero off for Gonzalo Higuain early in the second half, but the substitution was to no avail, as the Juventus man managed just 10 touches of the ball.

According to the Daily Mirror, Aguero could now become one of several high-profile Argentina players to retire from international football – a list that also includes Lionel Messi, Angel Di Maria and possibly Higuain.

Some sources claim that Sampaoli could even be ousted from his position before Argentina’s final group game against Nigeria.