Aguero snubs Man Utd as Liam Gallagher trolls transfer talk

Sergio Aguero would have ‘no hesitation’ rejecting a move to rivals Manchester United, according to reports on Tuesday.

The Argentinian striker was mentioned as a target for Jose Mourinho in the Sunday Times, but Aguero – who has also been linked with Real Madrid and PSG this summer – has no interest in a cross-city switch, claims the Daily Mail.

The Mail says the player, 28, would not entertain a move across the city and risk tarnishing his reputation amongst City fans, while the paper goes on to report that City themselves would never allow such a move to happen.

Reports that United were keen on a deal for Aguero was a red rag to a bull as far as Liam Gallagher was concerned too.

The Oasis frontman, a lifelong City fan, took to Twitter to mock the suggested transfer link.

He said:

As if Sergio would sign for those bunch of jokers as you were MCFC — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 7, 2017

Aguero’s future at the Etihad Stadium, however, does remains unclear and talks with Guardiola are pencilled in for the end of the season.

Guardiola has long since said he wants the Argentine to stay at the club, although his guaranteed first-team place is now under threat from Gabriel Jesus.

Paris Saint-Germain have discussed lodging a bid, with Real Madrid also credited with interest. Guardiola has claimed it is up to the player whether he leaves or not.

Aguero is just shy of 11 goals shy of becoming the club’s all-time record goalscorer after just six seasons at the Etihad.