Prem legend tips Man Utd to win the league THIS season, with Arsenal, Liverpool, Aston Villa ignored

A five-time Premier League winner remarkably believes Manchester United are a genuine threat to Manchester City in the title race this season, and none of Liverpool, Arsenal or Aston Villa even got a mention.

Man City are aiming to be the first side in Premier League history to win four titles on the spin. Man Utd twice won three-in-a-row under Sir Alex Ferguson between 1999-2001 and 2007-09. However, firstly Arsenal and then Chelsea thwarted their quest for a fourth straight success.

City have stumbled in recent weeks, picking up just seven out of a possible 18 points. The end result has seen all three of Arsenal, Liverpool and Villa leapfrog the champions.

What’s more, City’s participation in the Club World Cup means their league clash with Brentford next weekend has been postponed.

By the time City are next in league action against Everton on December 27, they could be as many as 10 points off the top.

One club who can only be classified as outsiders at best for the title is Man Utd.

Erik ten Hag’s men sit 11 points off the pace and have lost (12) more games than they’ve won (11) across all competitions this term.

But according to Man City and Premier League legend, Sergio Aguero, you should count out the Red Devils at your peril.

READ MORE: The most valuable players in the Premier League: Arsenal and Manchester City stars dominate the list

Aguero sounds Man Utd warning

“You can never sleep on Man Utd at this stage of the season,” declared Aguero (as cited by the Evening Standard).

“They are one of the biggest threats to Man City’s Premier League title.”

Aguero knows a thing or two about lifting the EPL trophy having won five in his storied career at the Etihad.

The Argentine was one of the greatest and most lethal strikers the Premier League has seen, with his mark of 184 surpassed by only Andy Cole (187), Wayne Rooney (208), Harry Kane (213) and Alan Shearer (260).

His punditry would appear to be a tad more dubious than his finishing, however, especially as Aguero did not even mention Arsenal, Liverpool or Villa when discussing the topic.

“I also think Tottenham are title contenders, who have improved a lot under Ange Postecoglou,” continued Aguero.

“Even despite their ups and downs, Newcastle are also in with a chance of the title as they always put up a fight.”

DON’T MISS: Sir Jim Ratcliffe makes Newcastle man who’s among ‘best in class’ his No 1 Man Utd target