Guardiola gives worrying update on Sergio Aguero after City romp

The knee injury suffered by Sergio Aguero in Man City’s 5-0 win over Burnley “does not look good”, according to Pep Guardiola.

The Argentine was forced off just before half-time after a challenge from Ben Mee that resulted in the penalty, from which City notched their second goal.

After the match, Guardiola revealed the striker had been suffering from a knee problem for the past month.

“We’ll see tomorrow [Tuesday] in a better way what he has,” said the City boss.

“He felt something in his knee. He has struggled in the last month, some pain in his knee, so we will see.”

Asked if he was worried about the 32-year-old’s prospects for the remainder of the delayed season, Guardiola replied: “I’m not a doctor, but it doesn’t look good.”

Aguero was replaced by Gabriel Jesus in Monday’s game, which City won easily thanks to doubles from Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez and a David Silva strike.

They have now won both of their games since the restart of the Premier League, following last Wednesday’s 3-0 win over Arsenal.

Guardiola praises Phil Foden after two-goal display against Burnley

Pep Guardiola was full of praise for Phil Foden after his Man of the Match performance against Burnley on Monday evening.

The young midfielder scored a goal in each half to help City romp to a 5-0 win at the Etihad. Riyad Mahrez and David Silva were also on the scoresheet.

In his post-match interview Foden claimed that was his best game in a City shirt so far, and Guardiola was in no mood to argue with him.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Guardiola said: “I’m not going to disagree with Phil, but I remember some games in the cup when he played quite similar.

“I’m happy for him and if he feels that’s his best performance, perfect.” Read more…