Sergio Ramos snubbed serious interest from Arsenal and Manchester City in favour of a transfer to Paris Saint-Germain, according to a report.

The 35-year-old made headlines earlier this year when Madrid announced he would be leaving. After 671 games and over 100 goals, he became a free agent despite his club’s best efforts to keep him. As such, the race began to snap up the legendary Spain international, who had initial links with a move to Manchester United.

While Paris Saint-Germain won the race for Ramos, though, Goal claims that he could still have moved to the Premier League.

Indeed, Arsenal and City both tabled lucrative contract offers for the centre-back.

The Gunners offered him £15million per season on a two-year contract. Ramos has signed a two-year deal at PSG, but will take home £13million each campaign.

Despite offering more, the defender rejected Arsenal because they do not feature in next season’s Champions League.

Ramos has made a career out of leading his club to Europe’s top trophy. Consequently, he wanted to continue that legacy in the French capital.

In fact, the allure of potentially winning PSG’s first Champions League would also have proved a key factor.

Arsenal have had strong transfer links with Brighton centre-back Ben White in recent weeks, though, and have reportedly agreed personal terms.

Premier League champions City feature in Europe’s premier competition. Like PSG and Arsenal, they put a two-year contract on the table for Ramos.

Had he joined Pep Guardiola’s side, though, he would have moved to New York City – part of the City Football Group – for three years thereafter.

Still, Ramos could not turn down a move to France.

Ramos will also be looking to get back into the Spain team after being left out for Euro 2020. He did, though, face a battle with injury last season and missed crucial Champions League matches against Liverpool and Chelsea.

Ramos reacts to PSG transfer

Taking to social media after his move was confirmed on Thursday, Ramos hailed his eventual choice.

“The best place to keep on dreaming, the best club to keep on winning,” he wrote on Twitter.

“We’re going to fight with everything we have for everything.”