Sergio Ramos tells friends that Man Utd star will sign this summer

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has reportedly told friends he is confident Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea will be the club’s next ‘Galactico’.

The Spain star has long been linked with a return to Madrid, having seen a deadline day switch to Real fall through back in 2015, and it would appear that a deal could very much be back on this summer – if Ramos’ comments are to be believed.

Real are looking for an upgrade over Keylor Navas, who is likely to be one of a number of Bernabeu stars who will be moved on at the end of the season, as club president Florentino Perez looks to revamp his squad after a disastrous La Liga title defence.

The report on Don Balon states that Ramos is kept informed of the club’s transfer activity and that talks are already underway to finally land the 27-year-old, who is likely to cost around £87million.

De Gea has been outstanding again for United this season, but it would appear that Jose Mourinho may have to find a new number one, if Real do indeed get their man.

Marca, meanwhile, claims that Chelsea’s Thibaut Courtois remains an option for Real, after they recently missed out on the signing of Kepa from Athletic Bilbao.