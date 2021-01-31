Sergio Ramos ready to quit Real Madrid and join Premier League giant

Sergio Ramos is ready to leave Real Madrid and move to the Premier League, with Manchester United his preferred destination.

That’s according to a report in The Mirror.

The Spanish international can depart in the summer for free. And that appears likely with talks over a new contract appearing to have collapsed.

It was thought that Paris St-Germain were leading the race. But Ramos isn’t convinced that France should be his next move. He’s also reported to have turned down offers from Asia for family reasons.

The World Cup winner is allowed to talk to clubs from outside of Spain to secure a pre-contract agreement. And his agent is now looking for options in England.

Ramos’ wage demands will rule the vast majority of clubs out. The 34-year-old will be looking for £200,000 a week or more.

It’s believed that sources close to Ramos think a move to Manchester City or Liverpool would be ‘very difficult’. They’re not ruling it out but City appear to be stacked at centre-back. Liverpool are unlikely to meet wage demands that high give his age.

Everton could be possible players and Toffees boss Carlo Ancelotti managed Ramos for two years at Madrid.

But the best fit would appear to be Manchester United. And there are already rumours that Old Trafford is his desired destination.

Ramos can offer Man Utd plenty of benefits

One precedent that could help his cause is that United aren’t afraid to go for big-name experience. They showed that recently when signing 33-year-old Edinson Cavani from PSG.

That suggests they’re happy to take a short-term approach. Part of the thinking is that United’s younger players will gain invaluable experience training alongside the likes of Cavani or Ramos.

That was a point made by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer recently when discussing Mason Greenwood.

The Norwegian manager said: “He’s taken steps, he’s grown, he’s more mature. And he’s been training with Edinson Cavani for half a season.

“He’s learning good habits. And whoever doesn’t learn from players like him, or Bruno Fernandes or the players we’ve brought in, that’s a pity.”

Ramos has won a World Cup, two European Championships and four Champions League titles at the Bernabeu.

It’s understood he turned down a new two-year deal at Real when asked to take a 10 percent pay cut.