Sergio Ramos sends Instagram message to Raphael Varane

Sergio Ramos has sent a message of support to his former Real Madrid team-mate Raphael Varane following his imminent move to Manchester United.

Varane has agreed a move to Old Trafford but he will have to quarantine before having a medical and officially signing for the club.

United announced on Tuesday that a deal had been struck with long-standing target Varane.

The France World Cup winner has agreed personal terms on a four-year deal with the option of another season.

Ramos, meanwhile, left Real Madrid earlier this summer after 16 years. The 35-year-old has joined Paris Saint-Germain.

During their 10 years together at Madrid, Ramos and Varane formed a reliable partnership. They helped the club win 18 major honours, including three La Liga titles and four Champions League trophies.

And Ramos has sent a message to Varane on Instagram.

“Dear Rapha, I can only thank you for these years of friendship, companionship and triumphs, and wish you luck in a new stage that will surely be exciting,’ Ramos wrote on Instagram.

July 27 Transfer Chatter - Werner to Bayern, Man Utd want to buy Niguez and sell Martial Chelsea's Timo Werner is being linked with a move to Bayern Munich, Man Utd are confident of signing Saul Niguez and are looking to sell Anthony Martial.

‘If we face each other, always with the team of your country, right? Take care.”

Speaking on Wednesday evening, United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hailed the signing of Varane.

“Of course, I’m very happy that we’ve managed to get the deal with Real Madrid,” said Solskjaer.

Varane ‘a winner’

“He’s a proven winner and a player we’ve followed for many, many years. I know Sir Alex was very, very close to signing him and this time around we’ve got him at the other end of his career.

“He’s proved over his whole career what a good person he is, first of all. [He’s a] professional and he’s won all there is to win.

“First of all, the club shows ambition with one of the most exciting young forwards in world football. And one of the most respected centre-backs in the world and one of the most winning centre-backs in the world.

“With him in of course we’ve got different ways of playing as well. I can see different ways of playing with Raphael. I can’t wait to get him in. Hopefully we can get that sorted as soon as.”

Asked about when the medical can take place with coronavirus restrictions in place, Solskjaer said: “From what I know the club is working on the quickest possible solution to get everything sorted. I don’t know the timescale on it yet, the latest.

“Of course there’s a visa coming into England now with Brexit and the quarantining, so everything has to be done as quickly as possible but by the book.”

READ MORE: Liverpool respond after Raiola makes shock, incendiary Pogba proposal