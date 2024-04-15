Sergio Ramos has a Lionel Messi reunion in mind in one of two potential MLS destinations

Sergio Ramos reportedly has just two MLS sides under consideration for his next move, as he is seriously considering linking up with Lionel Messi again in America.

It has felt of late as if the influx of star names to the MLS has been greater than in recent years. Previously, the likes of David Beckham, Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard and Andrea Pirlo made moves to America.

But looking at Inter Miami alone, there are star names all over the pitch – Messi is joined by Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and Luis Suarez.

Plying their trade elsewhere in the league, there are big names such as Carlos Vela and Riqui Puig.

With the recent influx, it would be unsurprising if more big names were to follow, knowing that while a lot of the bigger players are coming to the end of their careers, the quality is rising in the MLS.

One of the latest legendary figures linked with a move to America is Spain legend Ramos.

It was reported his agent had spoken to MLS clubs regarding a move once his Sevilla contract is up in the summer.

While it was not known for definite, it was suggested Messi’s Inter Miami side was one of the clubs Ramos was likely to have spoken to for if he is to move to the States.

DON’T MISS: Seven former Lionel Messi teammates who could follow star to Inter Miami and MLS

Ramos has two MLS sides in mind

According to El Confidencial, Miami are indeed one of the sides he wants to move to.

That report suggests they are one of only two MLS clubs Ramos has in mind for a move to America.

The other is LA Galaxy – both sides lead their conferences, so it’s unsurprising the Spaniard would be keen on a move to either.

But both sides are also struggling defensively this season. Miami, while top of the Eastern Conference, have conceded the most goals within it (14).

There are only four Western Conference sides with a worse defensive record than Galaxy, so both clubs could benefit from signing Ramos.

It remains to be seen which of them, if either, is able to get the Spaniard through the door, but he’d be a great coup for any side, even at 38 years of age.

Indeed, he’s still very capable of performing at a high level, having played the second-most minutes of any Sevilla player this season, and scoring seven goals.

A reunion with Messi would obviously be fantastic after the pair won two Ligue 1 titles together at Paris Saint-Germain, and Ramos’ addition to Inter Miami would add to the La Liga flavour in a side that includes a number of Barcelona players.

READ MORE: The 10 most valuable MLS stars including Lionel Messi, Prem-linked ace and Barcelona academy graduate