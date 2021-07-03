Sergio Ramos has reportedly turned down a lucrative transfer to Manchester United as he looks to finalise his next move after leaving Real Madrid.

The 35-year-old defender’s contract expired at the Bernabeu on Wednesday. Ramos announced last month that he would leave Madrid after failing to reach an agreement to extend his 16-year stay in the Spanish capital.

Paris Saint-Germain have been heavily linked with Ramos in the last 48 hours. Marca claim PSG want Ramos in place in the hope it will persuade Kylian Mbappe to extend his time with the Ligue 1 champions.

ESPN report that Ramos and PSG “are in advanced negotiations” however there is no agreement in place.

Ramos wants a two-year deal but PSG are only offering one with a second year as an option to be triggered by mutual content.

That has allowed United to make an offer for the centre-back. And The Daily Star report that United offered a 12-month contract to the player, worth £200,000-per-week.

That was apparently rebuffed by Ramos, with the experienced defender leaning towards a move to Paris.

It’s not the first time Ramos has given United the cold shoulder either.

In an interview with COPE in 2016, he said: “There was an offer from United. I considered changing for a while but Real Madrid was always my priority and there were no economic reasons.

Transfer Chatter - Ben White transfer saga update, Kane departure up to Nuno and Manchester United and Real Madrid's forward battle Everton are ready to bid for Brighton defender Ben White, Tottenham will not sell Harry Kane without Nuno Espirito Santo's confirmation and Manchester Unitedwill battle Real Madrid for Everton forward, all in today's transfer chatter.

“Did I feel cheated [by Madrid]? No, but I did feel disappointed for a while. There were some troubles that came to an end.

“Flattery from big clubs is always good as this is because you are doing well, but the fans and my club want me.”

Arsenal interest in Ramos

While PSG are hoping to a hammer out a contract that Ramos will agree to, Goal claims “Arsenal have asked to be kept updated regarding any future talks regarding the former Real Madrid captain”.

It would represent a huge coup for Mikel Arteta if he could bring a player of Ramos’ standing to The Emirates.

With no deal done in Paris, reporter Rubén Uría has suggested that Arsenal have asked to be kept in the loop about Ramos’ situation.

Arsenal are likely to need a replacement for David Luiz this summer after his contract expired with the Gunners.

And despite his age, Ramos still has plenty to offer.

“He will do very well for sure, and this is his home. I would be delighted if Sergio Ramos went to a club that offered him what we have not been able to offer him,” Real Madrid president Florentino Perez said to El Transistor.