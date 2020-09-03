Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has revealed he hopes Lionel Messi stays at Barcelona for the good of Spanish football.

Messi continues to be linked with a move this summer, with the Argentinian of the belief he can leave for free as per the terms of his contract.

Barcelona, however, insist a release clause of £625million has to be paid if he is to leave the Camp Nou.

Manchester City are the favourites to sign the six-time Ballon d’Or winner should he depart the Catalan club.

But Ramos is hoping that deal won’t materialise as, despite Messi being a thorn in the side of Real Madrid for over a decade, he wants him to stay in La Liga.

When asked for his thoughts on the situation ahead of Spain’s Nations League clash with Germany, Ramos said: “With regards to Messi, I think it’s not an issue that concerns us. He has earned the right to decide his future.

“I don’t know if he is doing it in the best way, but of course, for Spanish football, for Barcelona and for us who like to win while being the best, we would like him to stay here.”

Talks between Messi’s representatives and Barcelona are set to continue on Thursday. The player’s father and agent, Jorge Messi, met with club officials on Wednesday but the two parties were unable to find a resolution.

City ‘agree personal terms’ with Messi

According to well known journalist Duncan Castles, City have already agreed terms on a deal worth €700m over five years with the 33-year-old.

However, only three of those years would be spent at the Etihad, with the final two to be at City’s sister club New York City.

Both sides are a part of the ‘City Football Group’, and reportedly have plans in place to share Messi should his wish of leaving Barcelona be granted.

