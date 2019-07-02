Serie A attacker could play major role in exit of Man Utd star

Juventus striker Mario Mandzukic could reportedly play a role in Matteo Darmian’s exit from Manchester United.

The Croatian was last linked to the Red Devils back in November last year when he was one of three swap options suggested to United by Juve sporting director Fabio Paratici, plus a hefty cash adjustment, in order to bring Paul Pogba back to Turin.

That rumour never materialised, but now Tutto Mercato Web (via Sport Witness) claims that Old Trafford could be Mandzukic‘s ‘eventual destination’.

It is rumoured that new Juve boss Maurizio Sarri will not require the 33-year-old’s services next season and that any deal for Mandzukic, who has a year left on his contract in Turin, ‘could open the way’ for Darmian to join the Old Lady – with his future at United uncertain.

The report adds that despite it being an ‘idea that could soon take shape,’ there have been no negotiations between any of the parties at this stage.

The rumour does not also appear to fit in with Ole Gunnar Solksjaer’s transfer policy so far this summer, with United so far briging in talented youngsters Damiel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

