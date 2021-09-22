Serie A boss weighs in on Salah, Liverpool saga with influencing message

Inter manager Simone Inzaghi has offered his advice Mohamed Salah, amid the Liverpool forward’s ongoing contract uncertainty.

The Egyptian has entered the penultimate year of his Anfield deal, but no sign of an extension is near. The situation is arguably more of a worry following new contracts for Virgil van Dijk and Jordan Henderson, among others.

Reports have claimed that Salah wants £500,000 per week in his new Liverpool deal.

That would not only make him the club’s highest-paid player ever, but also break their current wage structure.

However, the 29-year-old is one of the most valuable players in manager Jurgen Klopp’s squad. He recently netted his 100th Premier League goal, 98 of them for Liverpool.

Speaking to Al-Ain Sports, Inzaghi insisted that Salah must choose his future plans carefully. The former Lazio boss was an admirer of the attacker while he was at Roma and Fiorentina.

“For me, Salah is one of the best players in the world,” the Italian said.

“I watched him closely when I was in my early days as a coach for Lazio, and he was a player at Roma.

“Mohamed Salah is a great player. My advice to him is to think with his heart before taking the next step, and to choose the best for himself.”

Salah’s goal against Crystal Palace in Saturday’s 3-0 win may have been his 99th in the Premier League for Liverpool.

However, it was also his 130th strike in 209 Reds games, a mark of his consistency since leaving Roma in 2017.

Still, Salah’s long-term attacking colleagues Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino also see their current deals expire in 2023.

Firmino to leave Liverpool before Salah

According to Tony Cascarino, though, Firmino may be the first to leave from Liverpool’s established front three.

The pundit believes that Diogo Jota’s arrival last September has shaken the pecking order up at Anfield.

While Salah and Mane have retained their places on the wings, Jota has often replaced Firmino of late.

Indeed, the Portuguese has this season played ahead of the Brazilian, who has a hamstring injury.