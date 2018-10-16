Serie A chief tells Tottenham to pay €25m for Alderweireld replacement

Sampdoria chairman Massimo Ferrero has reportedly told Tottenham that he wants €25million for central defensive target Joachim Andersen.

The Denmark Under-21 star has been a revelation for the Serie A outfit this season and is already attracting interest from some of Europe’s big hitters as a result.

Andersen joined Sampdoria from Dutch side FC Twente last summer and has played every minute of league action for I Blucerchiati so far this campaign.

His impressive performances have seen interest from Spurs, as well as Inter Milan, and Sampdoria President Massimo Ferrero appears to have already set a price for the 22-year-old.

The report on Calciomercato, however, claims that Ferrero is not keen on selling the centre-back in January and will instead look to cash in for a potentially higher price in the summer.

That would be bad news for Tottenham after reports on Tuesday claimed that Manchester United were back in for Toby Alderweireld and are planning to pounce for the Belgian in the new year.

Like our dedicated Tottenham Facebook page for the latest news to your timeline