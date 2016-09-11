Serie A duo battle for Fabregas as Chelsea prepare sale – report

Cesc Fabregas has reportedly been told he will be allowed to leave Chelsea in January – with two clubs in Italy battling for his signature.

The Spain midfielder has struggled to hold down a regular first-team place under Antonio Conte this season and faces spending more time on the bench than the pitch.

Although the player has dismissed reports of a falling out with the Italian coach, the Sunday Express reports Fabregas will be allowed to leave Stamford Bridge, with both AC Milan and Juventus weighing up a move.

Fabregas has new signing N’Golo Kante, Nemanja Matic and Oscar all ahead of him in the pecking order at Stamford Bridge, and although he has insisted he is willing to fight for his place, it is thought he is deemed too lightweight for Conte, who has increased the work rate of his midfielders since taking over.

Conte is ready to listen to offers from abroad for Fabregas but has made it clear that he is unlikely to let him leave for another Premier League club.

But the former Barcelona and Arsenal man attracted plenty of interest from Italy last summer and AC Milan are still keen on signing him.

They have new Chinese owners who are willing to dig deep in January for big-name signings and Fabregas is at the top of their wanted list.

But Juventus are also keeping a close eye on developments in West London and will almost certainly rival any offer from Milan.