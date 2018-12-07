Serie A giants Juventus are reportedly plotting a triple transfer raid which includes a Manchester United player and two Liverpool targets.

Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt is their top defensive target, with Liverpool, Barcelona and PSG also keen on the Dutch star – who will cost in the region of €50million.

The report on Tuttosport also claims that Juve are still dreaming of bringing Manchester United star Paul Pogba back to Turin, while they also want Real Madrid playmaker Isco.

Pogba’s issues with Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford are leading Juventus to believe they could still entice the France international back to the club – with the report going on to add that United may be tempted to cash in on a player who is struggling to replicate his best form under the Portuguese tactician.

Isco is also a major target, having struggled to earn a regular starting spot under new Real coach Santiago Solari, although Liverpool still retain an interest in the Spain playmaker.

The 26-year-old has been tipped to move on in January, if Real receive the right offer for a player who has a €700m buyout clause and is under contract until 2022.