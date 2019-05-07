Serie A giants in shock links with €30m-rated Newcastle star

Inter Milan are considering a €30million bid for Newcastle United star Ayoze Perez this summer, according to shock reports from Italy.

Perez is currently enjoying his most prolific season in the Premier League with Newcastle, reaching double figures in goals for the first time. Five of those goals have come in his last four games, including a hat-trick against Southampton – his first in his five-year spell with the club.

Now, Corriere Dello Sport (via Sport Witness) are claiming that Inter have identified Perez as a potential target as they look to freshen up their attack this summer.

Mauro Icardi and Ivan Perisic are regularly linked with moves away, while the Nerazzurri are not expected to make Keita Balde’s loan signing permanent. Therefore, they are searching for attacking reinforcements ahead of the new campaign.

The report suggests that Inter are confident of not having to pay the full €30m asking price for Perez, as it is believed that Newcastle will sell for less if the buying party is a club in the Champions League. With Inter in third, four points clear of fifth with three games left, it seems likely they will meet the criteria to be able to land Perez for a reduced fee – somewhere between €20m and €25m.

However, they are not the only Serie A side interested in the 25-year-old. Il Mattino and CalcioNapoli24 report that Napoli are also tracking the Spaniard, with contact already made with his agent. However, they concede that Inter are in pole position to sign Perez, who has two years left on his contract.

Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez, though, remains confident of persuading Perez to stay on Tyneside.

“Yes, he is an important player for us,” he said last month.

“I do not see any problem now. Finish the season, see what happens and if someone comes for this player or that, it is very normal when players are doing well. If someone comes, deal with that.”