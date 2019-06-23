Serie A giants join race for €35m Denmark star wanted by Prem trio

North London rivals Spurs and Arsenal have been joined by Roma in the race to land Sampdoria defender Joachim Andersen this summer, it is claimed.

Andersen has been the subject of interest from a number of sides this summer after an impressive campaign in Serie A for Sampdoria.

Spurs see the centre back as the ideal replacement for Toby Alderweireld who’s future also remains unclear whilst the Gunners also have their own defensive problems that they believe the 23-year-old could help solve.

Manchester United are also thought to have an interest in the Dane, and interest from a number of Europe’s top clubs is helping to drive his price up.

According to Italian paper La Gazzetta dello Sport, Milan, Spurs and Arsenal have been joined by Olympique Lyonnais and now Roma in the hunt for Andersen.

Andersen is apparently seen as the ideal replacement for Kostas Manolas, who has been strongly linked with a move to Napoli with personal terms having been agreed.

However, Samp are ready to orchestrate a bidding war for their prized young defender and currently value him at €35m

Andersen made 34 appearances for Sampdoria last season which brought the intention of a number of clubs across Europe and he has now hinted that it may be time for him to move on.

