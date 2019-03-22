Serie A giants lock horns with Chelsea, Man Utd over €50m starlet

AC Milan are reportedly accelerating their pursuit of Cagliari star Nicolo Barella – who has been linked with a number of Premier League sides.

Barella has had somewhat of a breakthrough campaign thus far, recently becoming a regular in the Italian national side and has been linked with moves to Serie A giants Inter and Juventus.

The young midfielder – described as the Sardinian Steven Gerrard – has also been frequently linked with a move to the Premier League, with a number of English sides apparently taking interest.

It was claimed in January that Cagliari rejected a bid from Manchester United, while Liverpool and Spurs have also been credited with interest.

Reports from Italy even suggests Barella could have secured a move to Chelsea in January, with a €50m fee agreed, but he chose instead to reject it.

Now, Sky Italia (via SempreMilan) offer an update, stating that AC Milan are the latest side to have begun discussions with Cagliari over a potential summer deal.

Sporting director Leonardo ‘discussed the future of the 22-year-old with the Sardinian side’s president Tommaso Giulini’ – but it is thought they will face serious competition from city rivals Inter.

The 22-year-old has appeared 29 times in all competition for Cagliari this season, but his side are not yet clear of the drop, and relegation would mean they would all but certainly cash in on their prized young asset.

