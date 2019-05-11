Serie A giants offer escape route for £500k-a-week Man Utd flop

Juventus director Fabio Paratici has met with the agent of Manchester United flop Alexis Sanchez over a summer move, a report claims.

The Chilean has failed to live up to expectations since arriving at Old Trafford in a high-profile swap deal for Henrikh Mkhitaryan and it’s no surprise to see United looking to offload him with his huge £425,000 a week – plus £75,000 appearance money – weighing heavy on the club.

Reports earlier in the week suggested that Alexis could find salvation back in Italy with Inter Milan pondering a move for the former Arsenal and Barcelona star.

Sanchez made his name in the European game for Udinese, where he scored 21 times in 112 appearances before securing a move to Barca.

However, Calciomercato.com are reporting that Inter’s Serie A rivals Juventus are now in the hunt for the Chile international, with talks having commenced.

The Italian outlet claims that Manchester United ‘are prepared to let Sanchez go as they look to free up both wage and transfer budget to help give the squad a much needed refresh in the summer’.

Meanwhile they also claim that Fernando Felicevich, Sanchez’s agent, has had a meeting with Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici to gauge whether a summer deal would be possible.

Felicevich is reportedly ’embarking on a European Tour’; with the agent in Italy to discuss the possibility of a move to Turin, as well as Napoli, Milan and Roma.

