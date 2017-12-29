Serie A giants playing hardball over €60m Man Utd, Chelsea Jan target

Juventus are playing hardball over Manchester United and Chelsea’s attempts to sign Brazilian left-back Alex Sandro in January.

The Premier League giants are both looking to strengthen in the full-back areas as they look to try and compete with runaway leaders Manchester City in the second half of the season.

United have been chasing Tottenham’s Danny Rose and Fulham starlet Ryan Sessegnon, but with Spurs likely to demand a huge fee for the England star and Real Madrid now showing an interest in the Cottagers ace, it would appear that Sandro is now Jose Mourinho’s preferred option to replace the outgoing Matteo Darmian and Luke Shaw.

Chelsea, on the other hand, want more competition for places in their wing-backs roles and a switch to Stamford Bridge would seem more likely given Antonio Conte’s Serie A links.

Juve, however, are standing firm over the 26-year-old and reports in Tuttosport and Il Corriere dello Sport claim that the player will not be sold in January, although there is still the distinct possibility that he could move on in the summer.

The reigning Serie A champions reportedly want €60million to part ways with one of their top stars, although that figure could go up at the end of the season – given how much Liverpool paid to bring in Virgil van Dijk from Southampton.