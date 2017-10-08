Serie A giants preparing huge January bid for Man City attacker

AC Milan are reportedly ready to make an £80million swoop for Sergio Aguero in the January transfer window.

The Italian giants were said to be ready to make a move for Manchester City star in August once Etihad Satdium boss Pep Guardiola had landed Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal.

But the Gunners, after agreeing a £60m fee, pulled out of the deal on transfer deadline day and Milan’s move was scuppered.

The Serie A side knew that City would not sell without having Sanchez on board and decided to postpone their expected move for the Argentina international.

However, with City expected to be back in for Sanchez again in January that has led to rumours that Milan will renew their interest in Aguero and are ready to bid big to get their man.

They are ready to test Guardiola’s resolve to keep the 29-year-old, who is one goal away from becoming the club’s joint record goalscorer, according to the report in the Sun on Sunday.