Serie A giants primed to take Xhaka off Arsenal’s hands in January

AC Milan are reportedly monitoring the situation surrounding Arsenal villain Granit Xhaka ahead of a possible move for the player in January.

The Swiss midfielder has been stripped of the captaincy by Unai Emery after he reacted to Arsenal fans who booed him after being substituted last month.

The 27-year-old was left out of Arsenal’s squad for their Europa League tie with Vitoria on Wednesday and he has not played for the club since he told fans to “f*** off” when he was booed following his substitution against Crystal Palace on October 27.

Now Calciomercato.com report that Milan could be ready to rescue Xhaka from The Emirates as they look to boost their squad in January.

Sempremilan report that the Rossoneri’s backers Elliott Management are ready to provide funds for the upcoming January window in order to add experienced players to their young squad.

Calciomercato claim the under-fire midfielder as already having “suitcase in hand” due to recent events which has caused such ill feeling towards the player.

The report references the fact that with Xhaka starting the Gunners have won 26 of 50 games, and without him they have won 17 of 23.

The former Gladbach man is under contract until 2023, but despite that Arsenal will struggle to get back the €40million they paid for the 27-year-old back in 2016.

Milan and their new boss Stefano Pioli are “observing carefully” ahead of a potential January approach.