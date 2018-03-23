Serie A giants ready shock €36m bid for key Man Utd man

AC Milan are reportedly willing to make a bid to sign a Manchester United midfielder in the upcoming summer transfer window.

According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, the Serie A giants are targeting a possible move for Ander Herrera at the end of the season.

After being a virtual ever-present in Jose Mourinho’s side last year, the Spaniard has seen his opportunities in the first team reduced following the arrival of Nemanja Matic.

The former Athletico Bilbao star was brought to Old Trafford by former Red Devils boss Louis Van Gaal, and reports have suggested that he could be allowed to leave in the summer.

His contract was set to expire in June, but there have been claims – albeit unconfirmed – that United have triggered a one year extension.

The 28-year-old may still be allowed to depart though, and the new-look Milan ownership are apparently willing to part with €36million to lure him to San Siro.

