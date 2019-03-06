Serie A giants ready to battle Man Utd, Chelsea for €80m midfield ace

Manchester United and Chelsea have been alerted by news that AC Milan are reportedly readying a summer bid for a midfield target.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, 23, has been hot on the radar for clubs all over Europe this summer including United, Juventus, Chelsea and Milan.

With the future surrounding midfield Paul Pogba seemingly uncertain, the report suggested that the Frenchman could be sold to fund the outlay required for Milinkovic-Savic, while the Mirror even stated that Liverpool sent scouts to watch Milinkovic-Savic earlier this season.

Calciomercato.com claimed on Sunday that Ligue 1 giants PSG are readying a huge £91m (€100m) summer bid to land Milinkovic-Savic, having learned of his potential availability.

Recently, a report from Tuttosport (via aggregator MilanNews.it) claims that AC Milan want Milinkovic-Savic as their marquee summer signing.

Now Calciomercato.com back those claims up, insisting that the Rossoneri will make a fresh bid for Milinkovic-Savic at the end of the season.

Milan are curently third in Serie A having had somewhat of a revival in fortunes this season compared to recent years, and they see the 24-year-old as an ideal option for the 2019-20 squad.

