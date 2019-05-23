Serie A giants ready to offer Croatia star huge swap deal for Lukaku

Inter Milan are readying a huge swap bid for Romelu Lukaku which involves a long-term Manchester United target, a report claims.

Antonio Conte is widely tipped to take over at Inter, and reports have claimed that the first target on his list will be Lukaku after missing out on the Belgium international when he was Chelsea boss in 2017.

The 26-year-old joined the Red Devils instead in a deal worth around £75million and Conte had to settle for signing Alvaro Morata.

Lukaku has scored 42 goals in 96 appearances in all competitions for the Red Devils with 15 of those coming in the current campaign.

Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter are preparing to launch a £30m bid for Lukaku and are planning to lower his price tag by including Ivan Perisic in a deal.

Perisic has amassed nine goals and eight assists in 44 appearances in all competitions this season for the Serie A giants but is still widely tipped to leave the club this summer.

United were heavily linked with a move for the Croatian last summer with the aim of bolstering their wide options, and came close to signing him.

