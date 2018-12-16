Serie A giants ready to offer Mourinho a Man Utd escape route

Italian giants Inter Milan are prepared to offer Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho the chance to leave Old Trafford, a report claims.

Inter are reportedly considering letting manager Luciano Spalletti go after they were eliminated from the Champions League and trail Serie A leaders Juventus by 14 points.

A report from the Express claims that Inter are preparing to offer the under-fire Mourinho a chance to leave United and return to the club.

Mourinho is apparently at loggerheads with his board after failing to sign a central defender in the summer, in addition to public spats with Paul Pogba.

The Portuguese won a historic treble with the Nerazzurri back in 2010, capturing the Serie A title, winning the Coppa Italia and beating Bayern Munich to win the Champions League.

New Inter chief Giuseppe Marotta is also apparently considering Chelsea boss Antonio Conte as a possible option should they decide not to renew Spalletti’s contract, which expires at the end of the season.