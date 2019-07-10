Serie A giants to fly in for talks as Man Utd stand firm on £75m star

Inter Milan officials will fly to England next week in an attempt to thrash out a deal for Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku, a report claims.

The Serie A giants are said to have identified Lukaku as their main target this summer and want a two-year loan deal worth £10m with an obligation to buy for a total of £60m next year.

Recently, Lukaku’s agent Federico Pastorello recently confirmed the interest from Inter, but hinted it is all on United.

“It was just a chat,” Pastorello told Sky in Italy. “I spoke with the director [Giuseppe Marotta] to understand the club’s intentions with the player. They will take the decisions, we can’t put a time frame on it.

“What is clear is that if Inter want the player, they will need to get a move on.

“Inter are seriously trying to sign him, they are all out for him. Goals are not always there to be reached, but it’s a declared target. At the moment, it remains a complicated dream.”

According to a report from Sky Sports, Inter are ready to intensify their pursuit of the Belgian by flying in for talks with United chiefs over a deal.

Marcus Rashford has apparently been told that he will be the number one starting striker next season after he penned a new four-year deal last week.

Sky go on to state that Lukaku is ‘staying professional and even reported for United’s pre-season training early’.

However, they also claim that ‘he wants to move’ and United would sell at the right price – believed to be in the region of £75million.

Due to the fact he is under contract until 2022, the Red Devils are under no obligation to sell for a price lower than their valuation.

Solskjaer, during his press conference yesterday, played down speculation that he is set to offload some big names.

“For me it’s business as usual. When you’re at Man United you expect all these these things to pop in the summer,” said Solskjaer.

“I’ve spoken to Paul, I’ve spoken to Rom, Rashy, Jesse, I’ve spoken to all of the players, more or less, over the summer, you keep in touch with them, as far as I’m aware up until now, we don’t have any bids for our players, so there’s no reason to say most of our players have long contracts, we’re Man United, we don’t have to sell players.”

