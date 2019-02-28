Serie A giants to sacrifice €45m winger linked with Man Utd, Arsenal

Roma are willing to sell Arsenal and Manchester United target Cengiz Under this summer, according to the latest reports in Italy.

Under meanwhile has been hugely impressive for Roma since his breakthrough into the first team, amassing a combined fifteen goals and assists this season in 25 appearances across all competitions.

A report earlier in the month hinted that Chelsea could move for Under as the man to help plug the gap left by Eden Hazard’s possible departure, while Tottenham Hotspur have also been linked with a club-record move for Under.

Meanwhule, a recent report from Calciomercato claimed that Chelsea, Man Utd, Arsenal, Tottenham and Bayern Munich are all in for Under, who could cost €45m.

Now, Italian paper Corriere dello Sport claims that Roma are possibly willing to sell the Turkey international as they may have to sell some first-team players in order to fund any summer signing.

Should the capital club fail to qualify for next season’s Champions League then sales will be required, with defender Kostas Manolas and striker Edin Dzeko – who earns €6m-a-season – possible casualties.

Manolas has one of the most tempting release clauses in the whole of Europe at just €36m (£31.5m), with reports suggesting that Roma desperately trying to renegotiate the Greek’s contract to ‘eliminate the clause’ or increase it to ‘around €50m’ (£43.7m) amid links with Man Utd.