Serie A giants turn to Spurs, Arsenal target after snub from defender

Tottenham and Arsenal target Joachim Andersen is wanted by AC Milan after they failed in their pursuit of Ozan Kabak, a report claims.

The Turkey international is free to leave Stuttgart for a modest £13.4m (€15m) this summer due to a clause in his contract that kicked in after their relegation from the Bundesliga and looks set to turn down interest from Manchester United and Milan to join Schalke.

Milan have now turned their heads to Sampdoria’s Andersen. He made 34 appearances for Sampdoria last season which brought the intention of a number of clubs across Europe, including Spurs and Arsenal, and he has now hinted that it may be time for him to move on.

Spurs see the centre back as the ideal replacement for Toby Alderweireld who’s future also remains unclear whilst the Gunners also have their own defensive problems that they believe the 23-year-old could help solve. Manchester United are also thought to have an interest in the Dane.

However, according to Gazzetta dello Sport, Milan are now in for the Danish centre back. The player would reunite with Marco Giampaolo at the San Siro if he joined Milan, a coach whom Andersen has praised on numerous occasions.

The defender joined Sampdoria in 2017 from Dutch side FC Twente. After struggling in his first season in Serie A, he earned a starting spot under Giampaolo’s and was one of the club’s best players throughout the campaign.

The news that broke today surrounding AC Milan’s deal with UEFA over their expulsion from the Europa League may play on the mind of Andersen as he looks to move on.

Get the latest personalised Arsenal products on our new TEAMtalk Gunners shop!