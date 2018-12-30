Serie A manager casts doubt on links with unsettled Chelsea midfielder

Gennaro Gattuso has revealed that AC Milan may not be able to sign Cesc Fabregas due to Financial Fair Play restrictions.

Fabregas has been heavily linked with a move to Milan after five years at Chelsea, with his contract expiring at the end of the season. However, the switch has been put in doubt following Milan boss Gattuso’s latest comments.

Gattuso told DAZN: “We have stakes. We cannot do what we want.

“The club has been clear. Fabregas? There are important figures involved.”

Fabregas has only made one start in the Premier League this season, but Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has confirmed he would like to keep the midfielder.

“In this position we have only two players, Jorginho and Fabregas, so for me it would be really a problem without Cesc,” he said.

“I want him to stay, I don’t know the final decision of Cesc and the club of course.

“But for me it’s very important and if Cesc will go I think that we need to buy another player, and it’s not easy because, technically, Cesc is a very important player.

“And I think that in the market it’s very difficult to find a player with his characteristics.”

Chelsea have a club policy of only offering one-year contract extensions to players over 30, which may be problematic in their negotiations to extend 31-year-old Fabregas’ stay at Stamford Bridge.