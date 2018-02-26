Serie A midfield star dreaming of summer Man Utd switch

AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie has revealed that he is dreaming of eventually making a move to Manchester United.

The 21-year-old joined the Serie A giants on a two-year loan deal in June 2017 with an obligation to buy, but the Ivory Coast star has his heart set on a switch to Old Trafford instead.

The midfielder, who is also said to have been watched by Manchester City, Liverpool and London trio Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham, has been likened to Yaya Toure in his style of play and would be well suited to Premier League football.

Kessie, however, favours joining United and has made a serious “come and get me plea” to Mourinho, according to a report in the Sunday Express.

The midfielder, who has become an influential player for a struggling Milan side, said: “I’d like to play for United as they’ve always been my favourite team.”

It is no secret that Mourinho is on the hunt for midfield reinforcements, with continued doubts over Paul Pogba’s United future, while Michael Carrick is set to retire and Marouane Fellaini is likely to leave on a free transfer.

Nice star Jean Michael Seri is also a target, with some reports suggesting that talks have already taken place between United and the 26-year-old.

