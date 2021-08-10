Serie A side edge Leeds for Man Utd star, with Liverpool man an option

Atalanta are emerging as leading suitors for Daniel James this summer, should Manchester United decide to cash-in on the winger.

After a pursuit that lasted over a year, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer finally landed Jadon Sancho for £73m earlier this summer. But his arrival could spell bad news for Welshman James, who has yet to cement himself as a regular at United.

Indeed, he could well be shown the exit door given the plethora of options in attack for United.

Last season saw the 23-year-old handed 26 appearances across all competitions, though the bulk of those came from the bench.

With Sancho’s arrival the worst kept secret in football, James revealed he was considering his future options in early July.

One potential option is to join the club he came within a whisker of joining two years ago – Leeds United.

Marcelo Bielsa has always rated James highly. That fact was again recently backed up by the Athletic’s Leeds specialist, Phil Hay. Indeed, it would come as little surprise were Leeds look to prise the player away from Old Trafford.

However, Serie A side Atalanta are now emerging as a solid contender to sign James, as per reports. Tuttomercatoweb reports that the Bergamo-based outfit are looking to freshen up their attack and see James as an option.

They were also in the running to sign Tammy Abraham from Chelsea. However, his high wages appear to have cost them that chance. The England international now seems close to a move elsewhere in Serie A.

While Abraham’s wages are said to be around £100,000, a deal for James would come far cheaper. He’s reportedly on a package worth £45,000 a week at Old Trafford. And Atalanta know they would not have to break the bank to sign him, were they to agree a deal.

Atalanta also looking at Minamino

James, however, isn’t the only Premier League option that Atalanta are considering.

As per Tuttomercatoweb, they are also looking at a possible deal for Liverpool’s Takumi Minamino.

Minamino is among those facing an uncertain future at Liverpool after spending part of last season on loan at Southampton.

He has been given a fresh chance to impress Jurgen Klopp over pre-season.

However, Liverpool will reportedly consider offers for the Japan star should a suitable bid come in.

That could open up an avenue for Atalanta to exploit. TMW also states that Everton’s Alex Iwobi is another potential option for a side, who will again play in the Champions League this forthcoming season.

