Napoli star Kalidou Koulibaly has responded to speculation linking him with Manchester United by insisting he wants to win a trophy at his current club.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is determined to improve the quality of his defence, with United having conceded the most goals out of any side in the Premier League top six this season.

Koulibaly is reportedly one of the names that the Red Devils are chasing, but it has been suggested that the Senegal international could command a world-record fee for a defender this summer, with Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis a notoriously tough negotiator.

Now, the Senegal international has responded to speculation, hinting that he will stay at Napoli next season if the club doesn’t win a trophy this season.

Given that they are out of the Coppa Italia and are set to finish second in Serie A, their hopes rest on overturning a 2-0 deficit against Arsenal and going on to win the Europa League.

“If I’m the strongest of them all? No, I’ve grown compared to five years ago but I still haven’t won anything,” he told Corriere della Sera.

“You get big when you have trophies, I hope to achieve this here at Napoli. This year would be great and we will try, otherwise next season it is.

“I’m a Napoli player and I will give one hundred per cent to win something with this shirt. The market is full of talk, I prefer facts, which then help us win.”

“Arsenal? To advance we’ll need nastiness, concentration and head. We know how to do it and we strongly believe in it, the whole city must keep up with it.

“Higuain was and remains a champion, but perhaps he made some wrong choices. Here he was a god.”

Get the latest personalised Red Devils products on our new TEAMtalk Man Utd shop!