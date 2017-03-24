Serie A star opens door to summer Chelsea move

Radja Nainggolan admits to holding transfer talks with Chelsea and has opened the door to a summer move to the Premier League.

The Belgian international has been persistently linked with a move to Stamford Bridge following Antionio Conte’s appointment last summer.

It is believed that he rejected the chance to move to England last summer, and, speaking from Belgium’s World Cup qualifying camp, he has confirmed that there were talks.

“Yes, I talked to him [Conte],” said the 28-year-old Roma star.

“They were really interested and wanted me. That’s all I can say.

“Bring me the sun and I’ll come.

“I watch the Premier League a lot. A lot of my international teammates play there.

“I think it’s the best league in the world. When the transfer market opens, we’ll talk about it again.”