Dybala, Dumfries and Jovic are among the Serie A stars in the last year of their contracts

Recalling the halcyon days of the 1990s and early 2000s when Serie A was the richest and most talent-packed league in football, transfer spending in the Italian top flight rose by around €100 million this year compared to the previous summer window.

But while several of the division’s biggest clubs made expensive purchases ahead of the 2024-25 campaign, many will be bracing themselves for a wave of exits at the end of the season as several star players head into the final months of their contracts.

Here are nine Serie A stars set to be free agents in the summer of 2025.

Paulo Dybala

Mercurial Argentinian forward Paulo Dybala turned down a reported wage of €75 million over three years from Saudi Pro League side Al-Qadsiah this summer in favour of remaining with Roma.

Once one of the hottest young talents in Europe, the 30-year-old former Palermo star joined the Giallorossi two years ago when he left Juventus as a free agent, ending a seven-year spell with the side from Turin.

The classy left-footer has produced an impressive return of 25 Serie A goals and 15 assists thus far in his time with Roma and now appears set to test the free-agency waters once again next summer.

However, should he reach a certain appearance threshold, a clause will see his deal automatically extended until 2026.

Frank Anguissa

Napoli signed Frank Anguissa from Fulham in the summer of 2022 and in his debut season with the club he played a major part in delivering a first Serie A title in three decades, playing in all but two of the Partenopei’s league games.

Having initially joined on loan, his Italian switch was made permanent the following summer and he has remained a regular feature at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona ever since. The combative Cameroonian central midfielder notched career-best marks for goals (three) and assists (five) in the 2022-23 Serie A campaign.

Still just 28-years-old, Anguissa will be one of the more sought-after Serie A free agents of 2025 if Napoli cannot come to terms with the player over a new contract.

Denzel Dumfries

Linked with Manchester United over the summer and a reported January target for Newcastle, Inter Milan right-back Denzel Dumfries will have no shortage of offers if he reaches free agency at the end of the current season.

However, according to reports in Italy the 28-year-old Netherlands international – who made 33 league appearances for Simone Inzaghi’s Serie A champions last season, scoring four goals and registering four assists – is close to agreeing a short-term contract extension to remain at the San Siro.

Davide Calabria

Homegrown right-back Davide Calabria has accumulated 260 first-team appearances for AC Milan since making his senior breakthrough as a teenager in 2015. But the 27-year-old’s long association with his boyhood club looks set to end next summer.

The seven-cap Italy international is in the final year of his contract at the San Siro. And despite the fact he remains a regular starter for the 19-time Serie A champions, reports in Italy claim the club have not yet even begun talks over renewing his deal.

Leandro Paredes

Once a €40 million signing for Paris Saint-Germain, Leandro Paredes failed to live up to his potential after his big-money 2019 move and re-signed to Roma last year for a tenth of that fee.

The gifted Argentinian playmaker provided five assists for the Giallorossi last season and ranked in the 97th percentile among Serie A midfielders for progressive passes per 90 minutes (7.31).

Now, in the final year of his contract at the Stadio Olimpico, the 30-year-old intends to return to Argentina as a free agent next summer, according to Corriere dello Sport.

Mario Pasalic

Although not always a starter, Mario Pasalic was highly productive for Europa League winners Atalanta last season, scoring six goals and providing six assists in 34 Serie A outings, while also ranking in the 97th percentile among midfielders in the Italian top flight for combined expected goals and expected assisted goals per 90 (0.42).

After star midfielder Teun Koopmeiners joined Juventus this summer, Pasalic has taken on a more crucial role for Gian Piero Gasperini’s side, starting their opening three league fixtures.

But the former Chelsea and AC Milan player, who first joined La Dea on loan in 2018 before a permanent move in 2020, could leave the club for free at the end of the campaign.

Alex Meret

Late last season, with the player’s contract entering its final weeks, Napoli triggered an extension in Alex Meret’s deal to keep him at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona through the 2024-25 campaign.

Signed from Udinese for €35 million back in 2018, the Italian goalkeeper has been the first choice between the posts for most of his time with the Partenopei.

Still only 27 years old, the 6ft 3ins shot-stopper has plenty of prime years ahead of him and could prove costly to replace.

Luka Jovic

Although he is still only 26 years old, Luka Jovic’s stock has fallen dramatically since his €60 million move to Real Madrid in the summer of 2019.

The Serbian striker had been one of the breakout stars of the 2018-19 Bundesliga campaign, scoring 27 goals in all competitions for Eintracht Frankfurt.

But he has never since been so prolific. He managed just three goals in 51 appearances for Madrid before, after a brief and unsuccessful loan back to Eintracht, signing for Fiorentina in 2022.

Jovic has spent the last two seasons with AC Milan, operating largely as a back-up option and scoring just seven Serie A goals. Available for free next summer, the former Benfica player could be an attractive reclamation project for a cash-strapped side.

Stefan de Vrij

Veteran centre-back Stefan De Vrij has been the defensive linchpin of two Serie A title triumphs with Inter after signing for the club from Lazio on a free in 2018.

And the 32-year-old Dutch star, despite his advancing years, will be among the most coveted defensive free agents once again next summer if he is unable to come to terms with the Nerazzurri over a contract renewal.

De Vrij, who played every minute of the Netherlands’ Euro 2024 campaign, has been linked with Manchester United and Aston Villa in the past. But in July the former Feyenoord player insisted he intends to remain with Inter.

“I’m very happy at Inter,” he said. “It’s been a crazy season. I see myself staying at Inter.”

