Serie A striker delivers transfer snub to Arsenal, Chelsea

Andrea Belotti has insisted he will stay at Torino next season, scuppering Arsenal and Chelsea’s chances of luring him to the Premier League.

Belotti has earned many an admirer this season, leading the Serie A scoring charts with 22 goals, while he has added a further four assists.

The Italian has been linked with moves to numerous clubs across Europe, including Premier League pair Arsenal and Chelsea, while Real Madrid have also been mentioned as possible suitors.

Belotti signed a new contract with Torino earlier this season, tying him to the club until summer 2021, but the existence of a release clause has piqued the interest of a number of sides.

It is thought that a bid upwards of £80milion would be the minimum needed to prise the striker from Italy, but the 23-year-old himself has insisted he wants to stay.

“Of course I am staying. I want to remain at Torino. In fact, I will stay at Torino next season,” Belotti told Tuttosport.

“Let the Granata fans know! I am definitely staying.”