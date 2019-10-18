Serie A striker holding out for Man Utd move despite agreeing Milan terms

Juventus striker Mario Mandzukic is reportedly waiting for a call from Manchester United despite agreeing terms with AC Milan.

Reports on Thursday from il Giornale (via Goal) claimed that Milan were closing in on the veteran forward after reaching an agreement with Mandzukic, including a green light from Juve for the deal to go through.

Milan’s Chief Football Officer, Zvonomir Boban, recently expressed his frustration that the club did not sign more leaders over the summer, and SempreMilan stated that there is a budget in January to add exactly that.

Mandzukic is struggling for opportunities under Maurizio Sarri, given that the Italian has a wealth of attacking options at his disposal, and was also left out of their Champions League squad.

According to Calciomercato.com, both Milan and rivals Inter are looking at the idea of signing the 33-year-old in January.

But the Croatian forward is apparently waiting for a call from the Premier League, and his goal in January is to go to Manchester United – especially if Max Allegri takes over from the struggling Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Old Trafford.

Read more: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he has no problem with the picture of Paul Pogba and Zinedine Zidane which was published in the tabloids on Friday morning.