Serious coup confirmed, as Liverpool, Everton, Brentford all beaten to free-scoring striker

Liverpool, Everton and Brentford have all suffered blows to their chances of signing a thriving Bundesliga striker, though news of a confirmed deal isn’t the dead end you might expect.

The Premier League trio have all converged over Hoffenheim striker, Maximilian Beier. The 21-year-old has featured for Germany’s Under-21s, though it’s at club level where he’s truly making his mark.

Indeed, Beier has scored six goals in just eight league matches this term. It’s a fantastic record that has seen the transfer vultures begin to circle.

According to BILD reporter Christian Falk, Brentford as well as Merseyside pair Liverpool and Everton had all taken note.

Taking to X earlier on Wednesday, Falk labelled Brentford and Everton’s interest as “concrete”. Liverpool, meanwhile, have scouted the speedy young striker.

Commenting on Liverpool’s interest in Beier earlier in October, Falk told Caught Offside: “Another name on Liverpool’s list is Maximilian Beier of Hoffenheim – I heard he’s definitely on the list, as he brings something that’s very interesting for Liverpool!”

“His high speed this season was 35.45kmph. It’s also really good for Germany; he’s the second-fastest German player behind Leroy Sane.

“His contract at Hoffenheim runs until 2025 and I heard he has a release clause; he’ll be a little bit more expensive for English clubs but for German clubs he’ll only cost €20m. So you see, Liverpool are looking around at the Bundesliga again.

“He’s not very expensive, which would fit into Liverpool’s business model. Keep in mind, though, that Brentford and Everton’s interest in the player is concrete.”

However, in Falk’s latest update it’s revealed Hoffenheim have been successful in tying Beier down to a new and improved contract.

Beier re-signs with Hoffenheim, but release clause confirmed

Beier’s deal was due to expire in 2025. The striker has put pen to paper on a long-term deal that now secures his future until 2027.

In his article on BILD’s website, Falk labelled Hoffenheim’s deal in which they successfully fended off Premier League interest a “real coup” for the club.

However, Falk noted a release clause is still present in Beier’s contract. Whether Hoffenheim have raised the €20m figure wasn’t made clear. But what is for certain is there’s still a clause in play despite the contract extension.

As such, and while the new deal strengthens Hoffenheim’s position, Liverpool, Everton or Brentford could still swoop for one of Germany’s brightest talents in the years to come.

