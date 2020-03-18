Serious doubts cast over €100m Liverpool link for two key reasons

Liverpool’s prospects of signing Kai Havertz this summer have been plunged into doubt following a report in the German media.

The 20-year-old has become one of Europe’s most sought-after young talents after his stunning form for his Bundesliga employers since the start of last season.

Twenty goals and seven assists in all competitions last term were coupled with the German making his senior international debut in September 2018, with Havertz following that up with nine goals and eight assists this time round.

Liverpool have long been linked with a move for the midfielder and Leverkusen’s sporting director has previously admitted that there is a chance the player could leave the club this summer.

According to El Desmarque, Real Madrid are also interested – but they are set to lose out to Liverpool.

The Spanish outlet claims that Havertz is angling for a move to Anfield due to the Reds being a more attractive proposition going forward than their Spanish counterparts, together with the player’s desire to play under his countryman, the much-revered Jurgen Klopp.

However, SportBild has cast serious doubt on the player actually moving to Merseyside this summer, with two key reasons cited.

In discussion Havertz’s chances of signing for another suitor in Bayern Munich, the German publication, via Sport Witness, claims the Bavarians still rate their chances of the player.

That’s because, firstly, they doubt Liverpool’s willingness to meet Bayer Leverkusen’s €100m asking price for the player – a fee that would amount to a club record investment on the Reds’ part.

Furthermore, it’s suggested the price tag is far more likely something Bayern would be willing to do, with the club initially allocating that money to bring in Philippe Coutinho but now having doubts over a deal for the Brazilian after his struggle to cement a regular place.

Havertz, at seen years the junior to Coutinho, is seen as a far better longer-term investment by Bayern and an investment they can only make a profit on in the years ahead.

Liverpool are, however, expected to raid the Bundesliga this summer with the club being tipped to sign three stars worth a combined £140m.