Seven Bayern Munich stars who could leave after a trophyless season: Liverpool linked winger, Man Utd and Man City targets, Harry Kane?!

Some recent costly defeats have left Bayern Munich facing a potentially trophyless season; an unimaginable situation for the 11-time defending Bundesliga champions.

Thomas Tuchel’s side were thrashed 3-0 by Bayer Leverkusen last weekend, leaving them five points adrift of the Bundesliga leaders.

Bayern also lost 1-0 to Lazio in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 clash on Wednesday which heaped more pressure on Tuchel, who’s in danger of losing his job.

In this feature, we look at eight Bayern players who could jump ship in the summer if everything turns sour at the Allianz Stadium.

Leroy Sane

Perhaps the most in-demand Bayern star at the moment, former Manchester City man Leroy Sane could be heading back to the Premier League.

The Germany international signed for the Bundesliga champions in 2020 and has scored a very impressive 47 goals and made 49 assists in 164 appearances since then.

Sane is undoubtedly one of the best wingers in Europe and Bayern see him as a vital player. However, his contract is only valid until 2025, which means he could be sold this summer if he doesn’t pen an extension.

Liverpool are expected to lose Mohamed Salah in the coming months, which means they will have to sign a new winger.

Sane is one player that the Reds’ hierarchy have their eye on and will make a move for if he becomes available.

Chelsea have also been credited with an interest in Sane in recent weeks.

Joshua Kimmich

Defensive midfielder Joshua Kimmich has played a key role in Bayern’s success over the last few years but reports suggest he could take on a new challenge elsewhere.

As with Sane, Kimmich’s contract is only valid until 2025 and negotiations over an extension are currently at a standstill.

The 29-year-old’s situation has caught the attention of Manchester United, Man City, Arsenal and Liverpool, who are all considering moves for him in the summer.

Kimmich has plenty of experience at the highest level and can play as a defensive midfielder or right-back.

He has made 372 appearances for Bayern, netting 41 goals and making 100 assists. He has won eight Bundesliga titles with them as well as a Champions League in 2020.

Kimmich knows Pep Guardiola well from his time as Bayern boss, so a reunion at the Etihad could be on the cards.

Alphonso Davies

Alphonso Davies is one of the quickest players in Europe and a key star for Bayern, but he could be on the move at the end of the season.

Amid the German club’s poor form, the 25-year-old is weighing up whether to extend his contract beyond 2025 and is being targeted by some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Real Madrid are reportedly pushing to sign Davies, but the left-back has also been linked with moves to Liverpool and Man City.

Davies would be a major loss for Bayern but it’s thought that they would be willing to accept an surprisingly low offer of €50m (£43m) for him if he doesn’t extend his deal.

Harry Kane

Harry Kane joined Bayern from Tottenham for a club-record £100m fee last summer and has been banging in the goals in the Bundesliga.

The England striker has scored an incredible 24 goals in 21 league appearances, so it’s fair to say that he can’t be blamed for the German club’s lacklustre season, although his recent performances haven’t been brilliant.

While Kane leaving Bayern after just one season would be a huge surprise, recent reports have suggested that Man Utd could make a shock summer move for him.

Kane signed for Bayern to win trophies but his team are currently on track to lift precisely zero this season. That is one reason why the forward could reportedly consider an early exit from the club.

Also, it’s thought that Man Utd’s soon-to-be new sporting director Dan Ashworth makes Man Utd a more attractive destination for Kane than when they previously tried to sign him in 2023.

The likelihood is that Kane remains at Bayern, but he is one to watch should their season continue to crumble.

Matthijs de Ligt

Matthijs de Ligt was considered to be one of the best young centre-backs in the world when he joined Bayern from Ajax in 2022.

However, the Netherlands international has struggled for form this season. Tuchel dropped him from his starting XI for the crucial game against Leverkusen last weekend, opting to start Eric Dier instead.

Many clubs still see De Ligt as a world-class defender, however, and could test Bayern’s resolve with a bid for him this summer.

As previously reported by TEAMtalk, Man Utd and Arsenal are interested in signing De Ligt should he become available.

Jamal Musiala

One of the most exciting young players in the world, Jamal Musiala is a talented attacking midfielder who’s only expected to improve as he gains experience.

The 20-year-old has made 150 appearances to date for Bayern, netting 38 goals and contributing 26 assists.

As with many players in this list, he is only under contract until 2025. Fabrizio Romano confirmed last month that Bayern will try and tie him down to a long-term deal in the coming months.

However, if Bayern’s poor run of form continues, it may convince Musiala to join another club in the summer.

Liverpool, Man City, Chelsea and Arsenal have all previously registered an interest in the Germany international.

Musiala won’t come cheap, though, given he has an estimated valuation of €100m (£87m).

Serge Gnabry

Another former Premier League player, Serge Gnabry struggled for form at previous club Arsenal but has truly found his feet in the Bundesliga.

Gnabry joined Bayern in 2017 and has scored at least 10 league goals in every season. He has played as both a winger and striker during his time at the Allianz Stadium.

However, Gnabry has struggled with injuries recently and he has made just five Bundesliga starts this term. The arrival of Kane has also seen him fall down the pecking order.

Man Utd and Man City were linked with Gnabry last year, so they could reignite their interest in the summer should he opt to undertake a new challenge elsewhere amid Bayern’s slump in form.

