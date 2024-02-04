Seven deadline day deals you might have missed, including Man Utd, Liverpool and Arsenal transfers

While the January transfer window was surprisingly quiet, clubs from across Europe completed some interesting deadline-day deals.

Adam Wharton’s £22million move to Crystal Palace and Morgan Rogers’ £15million switch to Aston Villa were the most expensive deals on deadline day.

There were also a number of loan moves and Fulham fought off competition from Wolves to sign Armando Broja from Chelsea.

But what about the signings that went somewhat under the radar? We’ve taken a look at seven deadline-day moves that you might have missed.

Isak Hansen-Aaroen

Alongside Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo, Hansen-Aaroen was a key part of the Manchester United side that won the FA Youth Cup in 2021/22.

But the midfielder didn’t make a competitive appearance for the senior side, and he reportedly felt frustrated by the lack of first-team opportunities.

United decided to sell the 19-year-old in the January transfer window in order to avoid losing him on a free transfer in the summer.

He joined Werder Bremen on deadline day and signed a four-and-a-half-year contract with the Bundesliga side. While the transfer fee is undisclosed, the deal includes add-ons and a high percentage sell-on clause.

“Moving to Werder is the right step for me,” Hansen-Aaroen told Bremen’s official website. “I’m pleased that I’ve got the opportunity to play in the Bundesliga for such a big club.”

Alejo Veliz

Veliz enjoyed an impressive breakthrough year at Rosario Central before joining Tottenham in a £13million deal in the summer.

The striker made eight substitute appearances in the first half of the 2023/24 season and showed glimpses of his talent, scoring a consolation goal in a 4-2 defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion.

He’s viewed as a long-term prospect but is currently behind Son Heung-min, Richarlison and Timo Werner in the pecking order.

The 20-year-old joined Sevilla on a six-month loan deal on deadline day and will get some valuable first-team experience in LaLiga before returning to north London in the summer.

Tottenham gets one back! Alejo Veliz scores his first goal for Spurs 👀 #PLonPrime #BHATOT pic.twitter.com/aaAxqj6tyq — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) December 28, 2023

Andrey Santos

Santos joined Chelsea from Vasco da Gama in an £18million deal in January 2023, and he penned a huge seven-and-a-half-year contract at Stamford Bridge.

The midfielder – who is regarded as one of the brightest talents in South America – spent the remainder of the 2022/23 campaign back on loan at the Brazilian club.

Despite impressing in the pre-season tour of the United States, he was sent out on loan to fellow Premier League club Nottingham Forest after Chelsea agreed to sign Lesley Ugochukwu, Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia.

But the 19-year-old endured a disastrous stint at the City Ground, making one start in the EFL Cup and playing just seven minutes in the Premier League.

After being recalled by Chelsea at the start of January, he went out on loan once again and joined Ligue 1 side Strasbourg on transfer deadline day.

The one-cap Brazil international joins compatriot and fellow Chelsea loanee Angelo Gabriel at Strasbourg, who are also part of Todd Boehly’s multi-club network.

Billy Koumetio

A Liverpool academy graduate, Koumetio worked his way through the ranks and caught Jurgen Klopp’s attention in 2020.

“Billy the kid. He doesn’t look like a kid! In my opinion, his face looks like a kid but then all the rest is like, wow! Yes, he’s a big talent. I’m pretty sure he will make big steps,” Klopp said.

The centre-back made his first-team debut against FC Midtjylland in September 2020 and became Liverpool’s youngest-ever Champions League player, although that record has since been beaten by Stefan Bajcetic.

His career has stalled in recent years, and he had difficult loan spells at Austrian Bundesliga side Austria Wien and Ligue 2 side Dunkerque.

The 21-year-old will now spend the second half of the 2023/24 season on loan at Blackburn Rovers. He follows in the footsteps of Tyler Morton and Harvey Elliott, who both had successful loan spells at Ewood Park.

Yerry Mina

Mina joined Everton from Barcelona in 2018 and spent five years at Goodison Park before being released at the end of the 2022/23 season.

The centre-back signed a one-year contract at Fiorentina in the summer, but he struggled with injury problems and made just seven appearances in all competitions.

His time in Florence came to a premature end on deadline day as he joined fellow Serie A side Cagliari on a free transfer.

The 29-year-old Colombia international put pen to paper on a six-month contract, which includes an option for another season.

Mahmoud Dahoud

Dahoud left Borussia Dortmund and the end of the 2022/23 season and joined Brighton & Hove Albion on a free transfer.

He signed a four-year contract with the Seagulls and was tasked with filling the midfield void left by Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo.

But the Germany international struggled to adapt to English football and made just six Premier League starts for Roberto De Zerbi’s side.

He moved back to Germany on transfer deadline day and completed a loan move to Stuttgart, where he will link up with fellow Albion loanee Deniz Undav.

The Bundesliga side also have an option to buy the 28-year-old midfielder in the summer for £8.5million.

🔴⚪️ Official, confirmed. Mo Dahoud joins Stuttgart on loan deal from Brighton. Buy option clause, around €10m. Deal done by Ali Barat’s Epic Sports. pic.twitter.com/Cd2fOEXtMt — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 1, 2024

Lino Sousa

Sousa completed not one but two moves on transfer deadline day.

The left-back spent two years in Arsenal’s academy and made two senior matchday squads, most recently featuring on the bench in their FA Cup defeat to Liverpool.

He attracted interest from Rangers, Galatasaray and Juventus but Aston Villa won the race for his signature on deadline day after paying the Gunners an undisclosed fee.

The 19-year-old signed a four-and-a-half-year contract at Villa Park before going out on loan to Championship side Plymouth Argyle.

“It was right from the get-go really,” Plymouth manager Neil Foster said when asked about the deal. “We got involved with the player’s representatives. We were aware it was very likely he was going to move from Arsenal.

“We just said ‘If there is an opportunity for him to come out and play football can you consider us?’. Aston Villa have been great and we have got the deal done really quickly.”

